UNL schedules Ag Budget Calculator training in Sidney

SIDNEY — The University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability has scheduled a training workshop in Sidney for its new online Agricultural Budget Calculator tool from 1-4 p.m. on March 7 at the Cheyenne County Community Center, 627 Toledo St.

The Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) is a free enterprise-budgeting and decision-making tool that is designed to assist agricultural producers in determining their cost of production and projected cash and economic returns for various farm or ranch enterprises.

“Knowing the cost of production for our agricultural enterprises is even more critical now, with a larger investment due to higher input and operation costs,” said Glennis McClure, an extension educator and farm and ranch management analyst with the Center for Agricultural Profitability. “Estimating your cost of production can assist in making important management decisions now and throughout the production and marketing year.”