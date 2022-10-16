UNL schedules ag estate planning, leasing workshops for the Panhandle

Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host a series of workshops covering estate planning, and agricultural land management and leasing in the Panhandle region on Nov. 7-9.

The estate planning workshops will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate and transition plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.

The estate and transition planning workshop schedule is (all Mountain time):

Nov. 7, 8:30-11:30 a.m. in Chadron at the Dawes County Extension Office, 250 Main St., Suite 8 (register at 308-432-3373).

Nov. 7, 1-4 p.m. in Rushville at the Sheridan County Extension Office, 800 Loffborrow St. (register at 308-327-2312)

Nov. 8, 1-4 p.m. in Bridgeport at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N. Main St. (register at 308-262-1022).

Nov. 9, 2-5 p.m. in Ogallala at Mid Plains Community College, 512 E. B St. South (register at 308-284-9830).

Two additional workshops covering estate planning and land management issues for farm and ranch landlords and tenants will focus on equitable leasing strategies, landlord/tenant communication, pasture leasing, crop share leasing, cash rental rates and other land management updates.

The leasing considerations workshop schedule is (all Mountain time):

Nov. 8, 8:30-11:30 a.m. in Alliance at the Alliance Library, 1750 Sweetwater Ave., #101 (register at 308-762-5616).

Nov. 9, 8:30-11:30 a.m. in Scottsbluff at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, 4502 Ave. I (register at 308-632-1230).

More information about agricultural estate planning, land management and leasing can be found on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.