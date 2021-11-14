UNL webinar to cover production, financial considerations for ag producers in 2022

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will present a webinar at noon on Nov. 18 offering the latest updates on fertilizer costs, projected costs of production and navigating a riskier financial environment in 2022.

The webinar will provide an overview of projected input costs and commodity prices to help prepare for the next production season amid ongoing price volatility. It will discuss how soil test results can help set fertilizer application priorities, using economic optimum rates for fertilizer decisions, customizing crop budgets to know cost of production and how to use this information to inform 2022 marketing strategies.