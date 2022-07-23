 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNL webinar will offer strategies for direct marketing meat to consumers

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — A webinar that will be presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at 12 p.m. on July 28 will cover tips, tools and strategies for successfully direct marketing meat to consumers.

“So You Want to Direct Market Your Meat to Consumers? Now What?” will feature a panel that includes perspectives from a producer, a meat processor and an industry expert. They will offer “how to” advice and describe common pitfalls to avoid. 

“Over the last several years, there has been a growing interest in selling livestock products directly to consumers,” Elliott Dennis, an assistant professor in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics said. “This webinar will be beneficial for everyone from those who are considering starting a direct marketing business to seasoned marketers.”

Panelists will include Gary Sullivan, an associate professor in the Department of Animal Science at the university; Charlie Emswiler, owner and operator of Wahoo Locker; and Mariel Barreras, founder of Barreras Family Farm LLC., in Blair, who has extensive knowledge in marketing, sales and growth planning. Dennis will host the webinar.

People are also reading…

Register on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News