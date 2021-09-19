USDA extends deadline to apply for Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers with animal losses

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP). Producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing may now apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals through Oct. 12, 2021, rather than the original deadline of Sept. 17, 2021. PLIP is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

“Livestock and poultry producers were among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “We want to ensure that all eligible producers have the opportunity to apply for this critical assistance. The October 12 deadline also aligns with the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 deadline.”

PLIP provides payments to producers for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated from March 1, 2020 through Dec. 26, 2020, due to insufficient processing access as a result of the pandemic. Payments are based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animal. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys.

PLIP Program Details