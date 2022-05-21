USDA names appointees to Nebraska Farm Service Agency Committee

LINCOLN — The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) today announced appointees who will serve on the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee, which includes an Alliance woman.

Becky Potmesil, of Alliance, was among five appointees announced as serving on the Nebraska FSA committee.

Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.

“The FSA state committee members play an integral role in the continuity of operations, equitable and inclusive program administration and ensure the overall integrity of services to the nation’s agricultural producers,” said Marcus Graham, FSA Deputy Administrator for Field Operations. “These individuals have proven themselves to be leaders, early adopters and key influencers in the agriculture industry in their respective states – qualities that will serve them well in these key Biden-Harris Administration leadership positions.

The Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural partners through the effective, efficient, and equitable delivery of federal agricultural programs. To learn more, visit usda.gov.