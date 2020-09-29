USDA reports 44% of Nebraska’s corn is in good condition

Corn
According to the Sept. 21 USDA Crop Progress, 97% of Nebraska corn has reportedly reached the denting stage, 9% ahead of 2019 crop progress data and 3% further along than the four year average. The USDA reports 65% of corn has reached maturity,33% ahead of 2019 data and 18% further along than the four year average. According to the USDA, 10% of Nebraska grown corn has been harvested, 8% further along than 2019 and 6% further along than the four year average of percent of corn harvested. As of Sept. 21, the USDA reports 44% of Nebraska’s corn crop to be in good condition, 21% of corn in fair condition, 20% in excellent condition, 9% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
According to most recent crop progress data, the USDA reports 10% of Nebraska’s soybeans have been harvested, 10% ahead of 2019 crop progress data and 6% ahead of the USDA’s four year average data. As of Sept. 21, the USDA reports 49% of soybeans within the state to be in good condition, 21% to be in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 8% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
The USDA reports 93% or sorghum to have reached the coloring stage, 3% ahead of 2019 crop progress data. Of Sorghum in the state the USDA reports 49% of sorghum have reached maturity, 32% further along that last year’s data and 13% ahead of the USDA’s four year average. As of Sept. 21, the USDA reports 2% of sorghum has been harvested, only 1% behind the USDA’s average data. According to the USDA, 39% of sorghum is in good condition, 27% in excellent condition, 22% in fair condition, 8% in poor condition and 4% in very poor condition.
Dry edible beans
According to the USDA, Nebraska’s dry edible bean conditions remain in good condition, with 70% of this year’s crop in good condition, 18% in excellent condition, 9% in fair condition, 2% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition. Similar to last week’s USDA crop progress data, the majority of dry edible beans remains in good condition.
Winter wheat
As of Sept. 21, the USDA indicates 40% of Nebraska’s 2021 winter wheat crop has been planted, 2% behind 2019 data and 3% behind the USDA’s four year average. Of winter wheat in the state, the USDA reports 4% of the crop to have emerged, 3% behind the four year average, but 4% ahead of last year’s emergent data. As of Sept. 21, winter wheat condition data is not yet available.
Pasture and Range
According to the USDA, 38% of range and pasture within the state in is good condition, 27% is in fair condition, 22% in poor condition, 11% in very poor condition and 2% in excellent condition. In comparison to last weeks reported pasture and range data, condition values are nearly unchanged.
Topsoil Moisture
The USDA reports 47% of topsoil to be within the adequate moisture range, 36% with short moisture levels, 16% with very short moisture levels and 1% with a surplus of moisture. In relation to last week’s moisture data, topsoil condition has declined slightly with a 5% increase in the short moisture categorization, and a 2% increase in very short moisture areas.
Subsoil Moisture
As of Sept. 21, the USDA indicates the majority of subsoil to have adequate moisture values in the state with 43% with adequate moisture values, 35% with short moisture values, 21% with very short moisture values and 1% with surplus values. In comparison to previous data, this week’s crop progress and moisture condition levels remain consistent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!