USDA reports 44% of Nebraska’s corn is in good condition

Corn

According to the Sept. 21 USDA Crop Progress, 97% of Nebraska corn has reportedly reached the denting stage, 9% ahead of 2019 crop progress data and 3% further along than the four year average. The USDA reports 65% of corn has reached maturity,33% ahead of 2019 data and 18% further along than the four year average. According to the USDA, 10% of Nebraska grown corn has been harvested, 8% further along than 2019 and 6% further along than the four year average of percent of corn harvested. As of Sept. 21, the USDA reports 44% of Nebraska’s corn crop to be in good condition, 21% of corn in fair condition, 20% in excellent condition, 9% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.

Soybeans

According to most recent crop progress data, the USDA reports 10% of Nebraska’s soybeans have been harvested, 10% ahead of 2019 crop progress data and 6% ahead of the USDA’s four year average data. As of Sept. 21, the USDA reports 49% of soybeans within the state to be in good condition, 21% to be in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 8% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.

Sorghum