USDA reports crop-wrap up across the state

Corn

As of Nov. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports corn harvest is 86% complete and is moving significantly ahead of 2019 by 31%. Harvest progress in 2020 ahead is 23 percentages points ahead of the harvest average for the past four years. Comparing the previous week’s harvest data, corn harvest has progressed 10% over the last seven days, down from 18% the week before.

Soybeans

According to the USDA, 100% of the soybeans are harvested as of Nov. 1, ahead of last year’s data and the four-year harvest data by 9%. Over the last seven days progressed 3% to complete the harvest.

Sorghum

USDA reports show 92% of the Sorghum harvest is in, 42% ahead of this time last year and 27% further along than the state’s four-year average. Nebraska’s harvest progressed 10% over the last seven days.

