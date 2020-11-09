USDA reports crop-wrap up across the state

Corn
As of Nov. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports corn harvest is 86% complete and is moving significantly ahead of 2019 by 31%. Harvest progress in 2020 ahead is 23 percentages points ahead of the harvest average for the past four years. Comparing the previous week’s harvest data, corn harvest has progressed 10% over the last seven days, down from 18% the week before.
Soybeans
According to the USDA, 100% of the soybeans are harvested as of Nov. 1, ahead of last year’s data and the four-year harvest data by 9%. Over the last seven days progressed 3% to complete the harvest.
Sorghum
USDA reports show 92% of the Sorghum harvest is in, 42% ahead of this time last year and 27% further along than the state’s four-year average. Nebraska’s harvest progressed 10% over the last seven days.
Winter Wheat
The USDA reports 100% of Nebraska’s winter wheat is planted, within the same time as last year but 1% ahead of the four-year average. As of Nov. 1, 89% of winter wheat emerged, 5% more than last week and 5% below 2019’s conditions at the same time. The four-year average shows 94% of winter wheat has emerged by this time. The most recent USDA reports show an equal percentage of the crop 37% in good and fair conditions. The crop in poor condition is 17%, very poor condition at 5% and excellent condition 4%. Compared to last week’s reports, there was a loss of good condition by three percentage points, a gain in fair by one percentage point, a one percentage point gain in poor condition, very poor condition stayed the same and a one percent point gain to excellent condition crop.
Pasture and Range Condition
As of Oct. 29, USDA-NASS reports conditions rated 18% very poor, 22% poor condition, 27% fair condition, 32% good condition, and 1% in excellent condition.
Topsoil Moisture
This week’s topsoil levels improved over last weeks. As of Nov.1, USDA reports show short moisture levels in 41% of topsoil, 27% with very short moisture, 31% with adequate moisture and 1% with surplus moisture.
Subsoil Moisture
The USDA reports 33% of the subsoil has adequate moisture, short levels make up 37% and 29% shows very short levels of moisture. One percent of the subsoil showed a surplus of moisture.
