Using remote sensing to solve family land issues

“If I had to do this (monitoring) in an airplane, I could only cover five or six pixels and go back and forth and up and down the draw quite a ways to really get a good idea of what is going on,” he said. “But the satellite is always moving over the earth, collecting information on new areas, as well as information on the same areas.”

An extraordinarily heavy rain May 31, 2018, created a mess for a dry bean field just across Wyoming’s northern border into Montana. The water flowed off a feedlot and burst over drainage ditches, flowing into the field and washing away a portion of the crop, leaving manure and pollutants in its wake.

Jochems wanted to use satellite images to determine if the field had changed over time and whether this had been a problem in the past.

“Was this something that had been building up because if so, we should try to prevent it,” she said.