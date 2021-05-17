Water for Agriculture Project surveys Panhandle residents on local water issues

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Water for Agriculture project, in collaboration with local agencies and organizations, is now mailing short surveys to residents of the North Platte Valley about their views on local water and agricultural issues.

The Water for Agriculture project, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), is a community-led effort to identify and respond to water and agricultural issues important for area residents.

Under the project, a local leadership group has been formed and active in several water issues, including sponsoring the Yonts Water Conference in Gering and helping in recovery efforts in the wake of the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation District tunnel collapse of 2019.

The local group represents agricultural producers, local agribusinesses, irrigation districts, natural resources districts, conservationists, and other stakeholders.