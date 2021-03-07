Water Law 101: Part 1, the basics

NOTE: This is the first in a six-part series of articles covering basic water law in the United States, predominately in the western part of the country, and how it affects this finite resource. The articles will publish every two weeks beginning this week, or the weeks of March 1, March 15, March 29, April 12, April 26, and May 10.

Water law has a long history. It can be traced back to Roman times and also has roots in English common law. Across the United States, it varies from state to state, and from East to West.

When conflicts arise the courts usually determine the outcome, unless there are state or federal laws or previous case studies to resolve the issue. Exceptions to the law can arise from differences in each state’s water laws.

Most of the information for this series comes from Water Law, a class taught at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln by Prof. David Aiken. Water law is full to the brim of terminology and definitions – but they all intertwine with each other to make up water law in as we know it today.

What is water?