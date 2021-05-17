WATER LAW 101 — Part 6: Sharing water with other states and water use within the state

Navigable waters: The traditional view of this concept, was upheld in a Kansas case, State Ex Rel. Meek vs. Hays), which ruled that a stream must be navigable for commercial purposes to legally be considered “navigable in fact.” If the stream or river was not used for commercial navigation at some point, then it is non-navigable. Then the adjoining landowners therefore own to the thread (middle)of the stream, and therefore no right of public recreation on the stream itself. If the stream is navigable, the state owns the bed of the stream and the public has a right to recreate on the stream.

A more modern view (Wyoming – Day vs. Armstrong) is that if a stream can be used for recreational purposes, then it is considered navigable, and the public has a right to recreate on the stream.

Some states use the commercial navigability test to determine stream bed ownership, whether the state or the adjoining landowners own the bed of the stream. Some states use the less- restrictive recreational navigability test to determine whether the public has a right to recreate on the stream or not. So, you can have states where the bed of the stream is privately owned (because the stream was not used for commercial navigation) but the public nonetheless has a right to recreate on the stream because you can canoe it. In Nebraska the law is unclear.