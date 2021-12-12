Webinar to cover ag leasing decisions for 2022

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will present a webinar on leasing considerations for agricultural land in 2022 at noon on Dec. 16.

For tenants, land can be difficult to rent because of limited supply and high costs. For landlords, the concern usually centers on receiving equitable rent. The webinar will look at the basics of leases and offer strategies for all parties to consider as new agreements are drafted in 2022.

It will be presented by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who specializes in farm and ranch succession and land management issues.

The webinar is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly series. Registration is free at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

Jessica Groskopf, Agricultural Economist, Nebraska Extension, 308-632-1230, jgroskopf2@unl.edu