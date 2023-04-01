This weekly ag roundup is compiled from reports provided by the USDA. To find agricultural statistics for your county, State, and the Nation at www.nass.usda.gov.

PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS

Nebraska corn growers intend to plant 9.50 million acres this year, down 1% from 2022, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Soybean planted acreage is expected to be 5.75 million acres, unchanged from last year’s record high. All hay acreage to be harvested is expected to total 2.20 million acres, up 3% from 2022.

Winter wheat acres seeded in the fall of 2022 are estimated at 1.15 million acres, up 17% from

last year. Sorghum growers in Nebraska intend to plant 260,000 acres, down 19% from a year ago. Oat intentions are estimated at 140,000 acres, up 12% from last year.

Dry edible bean acreage intentions are estimated at 85,000 acres, down 26% from 2022. Dry edible pea acreage intentions are estimated at 32,000 acres, down 3% from last year.

Sugarbeet growers expect to plant 49,000 acres, up 5% from last year.

Sunflower producers expect to plant 37,000 acres, down 35% from 2022 and matching the 2018 and 2019 record low. Oil varieties account for 27,000 acres, down 46% from a year ago. Non-oil

varieties made up the balance of 10,000 acres, up 43% from the previous year.

Estimates in this report are based on a survey conducted during the first two weeks of March.

CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION

LINCOLN, Neb. March 27, 2023 - For the week ending March 26, 2023, topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 33% short, 46% adequate, and 5% surplus, according to the

USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 32% very short, 40% short, 27% adequate, and 1% surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 11% very poor, 32% poor, 35% fair, 19% good, and 3% excellent.

Weekly reports will begin April 3rd for the 2023 season.

GRAIN STOCKS

Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on March 1, totaled 683 million bushels, down 29% from 2022, according to the USDA's National

Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 385 million bushels are stored on farms, down 25% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 298 million bushels, are down 34% from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 104 million bushels, down 31% from last year. On-farm stocks of 29.0 million bushels are down 15% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at

75.4 million bushels, are down 36% from 2022.

Wheat stored in all positions totaled 13.7 million bushels, down 48% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 1.20 million bushels are unchanged from 2022, but off-farm stocks of 12.5 million

bushels are down 50% from last year.

Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 4.06 million bushels, down 51% from 2022. On-farm stocks of 360,000 bushels are up 44% from a year ago but off-farm holdings of 3.70 million

bushels are down 54% from last year.

On-farm oat stocks of 250,000 bushels are down 39% from 2022.

Barley off-farm stocks totaled 81,000 bushels, down 59% from 2022.

HOG INVENTORY

Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1, 2023, was 3.55 million head, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was down 1% from March 1, 2022, and down 1% from December 1, 2022.

Breeding hog inventory, at 385,000 head, was down 10% from March 1, 2022, and down 4%

from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.17 million head, was down slightly from last year, and down 1% from last quarter.

The December 2022 - February 2023 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.03 million head, was down 9% from 2022. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 180,000 head, down 5% from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.25 for the December - February period, compared to 11.70 last year.

Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 180,000 sows during the March - May 2023 quarter,down 3% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for June - August 2023 are 175,000 sows, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.