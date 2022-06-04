Weekly Crop Report: Sprouting crops get a much needed respite of rain this week

Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending May 29 show there were just 4.5 days of suitable fieldwork attributed to cloudy days delivering much needed rain, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Topsoil moisture supplies on average for the week were similar to the previous week with 12% rated very short, 26% short, 59% adequate and an improvement to 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies improved slightly to 17% very short, 37% short, 46% adequate with zero surplus.

Corn planted increased to 95%, drawing closer to 97% last year but slightly surpassing 94% for the five-year average. Emerged corn excelled to 73%, behind 81% last year but near the 77% average. Sorghum planted was 55%, ahead of 43% last year, and near 52% average.

Soybeans planted was at 87%, behind 93% last year, but just ahead of the 83% average. Emerged soybeans improved to 55%, behind 65% last year, but within range of the 52% average. Winter wheat condition was at 16% very poor, 17% poor, 38% fair, 25% good and 4% excellent.

Winter wheat headed out was at the half way mark, near 46% last year and the 49% average. Dry edible beans planted increased to 21%, near 18% last year and just ahead the 12% average. Oats planted was near complete at 96%, near its completion last year and equal the average. Oats condition rated improved to 2% very poor, 14% poor, 28% fair, 39% good and 7% excellent. Oats emerged was 93%, near 96% last year and 92% average. Pasture and range conditions remained the same with 15% rated very poor, 23% poor, 42% fair, 18% good and 2% at excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the NASS, Wyoming temperatures were at or below normal week ending May 29. A report from Goshen County indicated crops were in good shape and recovered well after hard freezes occurred last week. Barley planted improved only a bit to 96% complete and sugar beets emerged was 71%, behind last year’s 83%, but near the 75% average. Corn planted significantly jumped to 91% complete, not far behind 94% last year and the 93% five-year average. Corn emerged was rated at 34%, behind 44% last year and 52% for the average. Dry edible beans planted was 31%, just behind 39% last year but slightly ahead of the 29% average.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

