Western Meat School to bring new opportunities

Coming to Torrington in November, the Western Meat School will allow local producers to get a glimpse at direct marketing of meat products, methods to improve production and how to establish a meat processing plan.
Scheduled to begin in Torrington on Wed. Nov. 4, the Western Meat School will provide education through weekly, in-person meeting times on Wednesday’s, scheduled to continue through Dec. 16.
Classes will be held every Wednesday evening from Nov. 4- Dec. 16 (skipping Thanksgiving week). Time will be 5-7:30 p.m. Pacific Time or 6-8:30 p.m. Mountain Times, according to information released by the Western Meat School. Classes will include around 90 minutes of lectures, 45 minutes of discussion/ Q&A and a 10-minute break between speakers.
The Western Meat School will focus on weekly modules, beginning with topics of identifying and developing new markets for meat production, finishing ruminants, improving meat quality, meat processing for specific markets, carcass values, meat packing and labeling, then leading to the final topic of consideration, selling meat and building a customer base.
To accompany the wide range of meat production topics, the Western Meat School will also include a number of specialized industry speakers and a panel made up of producers from Colorado, Montana, New Mexico and Oregon.
“All our speakers are beaming in via the Zoom webinar platform and all of it will be recorded. Participants will receive a private YouTube recording of the weekly session within 24 hours of the class. So you may miss out on participating in the Q & A portion of the class, you will still get all the recorded content,” according to information from the Western Meat School.
To allow those who prefer to learn at a distance, all Western Meat School information and speaking points will be available for online viewing and demonstrations will also be recorded addition to in-person classes offered by the Western Meat School.
The Western Meat School will be offering 13 in person locations in five western states, where COVID-19 precautions will be put in place.
Individuals interested in the educational opportunity can apply online by the Oct. 28 enrollment deadline.
