Western Nebraska Cattlemen’s November meeting

There were 20 members in attendance. Dr. Travis Mulliniks, Beef Cattle Nutritionist & Range Production Systems Specialist at the University of Nebraska spoke to the group about the relationship between beef cow milk production and its relationship to calf size and growth.

Following the speaker, the official membership meeting began with the secretary and treasury reports being accepted. Melody Benjamin, Vice President of Policy Engagement for Nebraska Cattlemen’s provided an update on current state and national issues they are monitoring that could affect the beef industry. The final order of business was reminding the group that the local affiliate is seeking a volunteer for the secretary position. The next Nebraska Cattlemen’s meeting will be Dec. 1-3 in Kearney, Nebraska and the next local affiliate meeting will be scheduled for January 2022.