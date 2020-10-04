Western Nebraska producers can diversify income with fall calving herd, but can come with challenges

Upon concluding the 2020 fall calving season and quickly approaching breeding for next year’s fall calving herd, decisions to integrate fall calves into an operation involves risks and in some cases reward.
“It really depends on where they are located, what their feed resources are and whether or not incorporating a fall calving herd would be profitable endeavors,” Panhandle Research and Extension Center Cow/Calf Specialist Karla Wilke said.
Contrary to the name, Wilke said, generally in Nebraska, fall calving herds being calving in August, allowing producers to take advantage of late summer grass as forage resources with sufficient protein for a lactating cow.
Due to climatic factors and forage availability, fall calving herds in Nebraska will calve earlier than more Midwestern states, simply due to the differences in feed resources.
“If they (producers) have the feed resources to do it, then it (a fall calving herd) can diversify their income,” Wilke said. “It might be something that can increase their income over the spring calving herd if they have the feed resources to do it.”
Producers evaluating the possibility of integrating a fall calving herd must take in a variety of factors, with the primary issue being the cost associated with required feed resources for lactating cattle through the winter months.
“The issue is lactation in the cow requires a lot more energy than a dry pregnant cow, so that is why a lot of people calve in the spring and they send the mom and baby out to fresh green grass all summer,” Wilke said.
But, Wilke said, certain operations may have some success with fall calving cattle when certain resources, such as distiller grains to supplement lower quality forage, is economical.
“Some people don’t have much perennial pasture and they may have an integrated farming operation where they are able to have corn stalk residues to graze,” Wilke said. “Corn stalk residue is low quality and it is not really a great source for a lactation diet, but when you are able to supplement with something like wet distillers grains that have really high energy protein content to it, it can make up that difference. If you can do that economically, sometimes it works out to be cheaper than leasing pasture. ”
Producers who do have an integrated farming system may be able to offer feed resources such as cool season forage which can be beneficial to cow-calf pairs throughout the winter.
“Some people, if they also have a farming operation, they may plant cool season annual forages or something similar behind the crop they have already harvested, so they might use that through the fall and part of the winter for the fall pair,” Wilke said.
Wilke said although fall calving herds may come with challenges, producers may have a new market opportunity.
“It can be a marketing opportunity that puts you in a little bit of a different marketing category and can be beneficial there but not if you had to spend more on feed that what that difference is worth,” Wilke said.
“When we have the calves born in the spring and sell them in the fall in Nebraska, there are a lot of calves that come out of that system,” Wilke said, “When you are somebody who only has 40 cows and you are trying to compete and sell with somebody who is selling 500 to 2,000 calves, that gets to be a little more difficult.”
No matter what situation an operation may be in, Wilke emphasized producers who may be considering a fall calving herd should analyze costs and determine whether it is an economically logical decision.
Elise Balin is a reporter with the Star-Herald, primarily covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9040.
