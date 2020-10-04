Western Nebraska producers can diversify income with fall calving herd, but can come with challenges

“The issue is lactation in the cow requires a lot more energy than a dry pregnant cow, so that is why a lot of people calve in the spring and they send the mom and baby out to fresh green grass all summer,” Wilke said.

But, Wilke said, certain operations may have some success with fall calving cattle when certain resources, such as distiller grains to supplement lower quality forage, is economical.

“Some people don’t have much perennial pasture and they may have an integrated farming operation where they are able to have corn stalk residues to graze,” Wilke said. “Corn stalk residue is low quality and it is not really a great source for a lactation diet, but when you are able to supplement with something like wet distillers grains that have really high energy protein content to it, it can make up that difference. If you can do that economically, sometimes it works out to be cheaper than leasing pasture. ”

Producers who do have an integrated farming system may be able to offer feed resources such as cool season forage which can be beneficial to cow-calf pairs throughout the winter.