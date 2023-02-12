A recent report assigned low ratings to the condition of the Nebraska wheat crop. However, experts say the crop could still pull through with respectable yields.

A lot depends on the weather this spring, said Al Dutcher, state climatologist with the University of Nebraska, based in Lincoln. He pointed to January snows, prospects for spring rain and the resilient nature of the wheat plant.

The Jan. 30 report, issued by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service rated Nebraska’s wheat crop at 14% very poor, 26% poor, 38% fair, 20% good and 2% excellent. Those ratings were about the same as the report issued Nov. 28.

The report put topsoil moisture supplies at 18% very short, 37% short, 39% adequate and 6% surplus for the state as a whole. However, the report did not reflect the heavy January snows that still mostly lay on top of the ground, Dutcher said. Subsoil moisture levels were rated 34% very short, 46% short, 20% adequate and 0% surplus.

NASS will issue its next report Feb. 27. Reporting after that will be more frequent as the growing season progresses.

“The big concern (for the wheat crop) is that we were really dry” in the fall, said Cody Creech, a dryland cropping systems specialist for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, stationed at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. “Then, near Christmas, we had that really hard freeze.”

On Dec. 22, according to National Weather Service data, it got down to minus 18 Fahrenheit in Scottsbluff. The high temperature for that date was minus 4 for an average of 11 degrees below zero, 38 degrees below normal. Temperatures on that date in North Platte ranged from minus 16 to minus 2, averaging minus 9, 35 degrees below normal.

When the ground is dry, it doesn’t insulate very well, Creech said. Some areas, particularly in northern and western Nebraska, had significant snowfall on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13-14. However, areas without snowfall, or where snow blew off the fields, were especially prone to damage. Exposed high areas of fields were particularly vulnerable, Creech said.

Wheat planted with hoe drills may have an advantage this year compared with no-till drills, he said. That is because it rooted and emerged from deeper in the soil and also has the protection offered by a higher ridge thrown up between rows.

However, he said, “Wheat’s a really resilient crop. ... It takes a lot to kill it.”

“We’ve had good snowfall during the month of January; that’s promising,” he added. Considering everything, “I don’t think we’ll see widespread issues.”

Around the beginning of March, wheat will start breaking dormancy. Then we’ll know more about its condition coming out of winter, Creech said.

“If wheat comes out alive, the potential for good yields exists.”

Recently, Dutcher said, “we’re starting to reverse that (dry) pattern” that prevailed last fall. “We’ve been in a very active (storm) pattern lately.”

A number of weather models point to chances that an El Nino condition will develop later this year and possibly as early as spring, Dutcher said. That is when the surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean in the tropical regions trends above average. Air currents could then bring wetter air to Nebraska.

If it does, it could help the wheat pull through with above average yields, barring hail in late spring or early summer, or other extreme events, he said.