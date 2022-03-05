Wheatland FFA team Named National Champions

As he stood on stage beside two of his students, Wheatland High School FFA advisor Brice McIntosh watched the girls embrace each other as they awaited the results. The instant emotional rush overtook Cali Moody and Danielle Brow, but the other half of the team still did not know the news.

The Farm and Ranch Management team of Moody, Brow, Todd Paisley and Kobey Preuit represented Wheatland High School in the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo held in Oct. of 2019 and won the national championship at that year’s convention. But, Paisley and Preuit would not learn of the news until called out onto a football field at halftime Friday.

Wheatland High School FFA teams have historically competed well at the state and national levels, with several top ten finishes, but never took home the top prize until 2019.

“We finally put the right four kids together and they absolutely worked their tails off,” McIntosh said.

All four students were involved in extracurricular activities, which demanded their attentions right after school. Once those practices concluded, Moody, Brow, Paisley and Preuit would head to McIntosh’s classroom to work on studying for FFA.

“They would come to my classroom from about 6 to 8:30 at night after they were done with sports to come in and work on their stuff with me,” he said.

They were preparing for the Farm and Agribusiness Management where students had to understand financial statements, budgeting, marketing and futures markets and income taxes. The time spent outside of the classroom is invaluable McIntosh said because “there is not enough time in a day to sit down and try to teach them inside a classroom.”

Ahead of state, Preuit said they spent time studying previous tests to work through various scenarios. After winning at the state level, the students prepared for the national competition in October.

“For state we spent a lot of time going over the previous few years of national tests to get acclimated to the material,” Preuit said. “For nationals we practiced by taking all of the national tests from 2001 through 2018 – taking them then going over what we missed to understand.”

As the date approached, Paisley and Preuit learned the football championship game would take place the Saturday following nationals.

The national contest is divided into two segments, an individual portion the first day and a team portion on the second day. However, McIntosh said they are usually there for five days preparing and attending the awards banquet.

During the team competition, everyone received a scenario about a pecan farm with information about the number of people, education level, acres, commodities, what they are farming and other pertinent information.

“Then my kids have to go through and develop a game plan to basically tell these people if they were at the contest – which they are not – how we could make their place better,” McIntosh said.

The scenario was challenging for the Wyoming team, Preuit said.

“Being from Wyoming we had never really been around that so having that was a bit of a curve ball because we didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “When at nationals the team activity wasn’t quite what we were prepared for but we had enough information to where we could work together and problem solve through it and put together the best answers we could think of.”

Teams have one hour to review the scenario and come up with a plan to make the current operations more successful.

“I can’t describe the difficulty of this exam, but what I would tell is I’ve had two kids go on to major in agribusiness and they told me they didn’t study for their first exam until their fourth year of college,” he said.

To advance to the national competition, teams must win their category at the state level. There were about 40 teams at the contest, since about ten states do not offer state contests. Wyoming offered 18 state contests with the Wheatland team winning five of the 18 events.

“It was a really good year. It was unheard of,” McIntosh said. “I’ve only seen one other chapter, the Laramie chapter actually one six this past year, which is incredible.”

During the banquet Friday, Moody and Brow sat with McIntosh awaiting the results as Paisley and Preuit sat on a plane headed to Mountain View, Wyo., to support their other team in the state football championship game.

“We had already made a pact that after they got done with the contest I was putting them on a plane because they’re teammates and they understand that,” McIntosh said. “They told me, ‘We can’t let our team down.’”

Moody was named the fourth high individual, Paisley was the fifth high individual, Preuit finished 12th high individual and Brow was 16th high individual in the nation.

Now it was time for the team results. Wheatland was called onto the stage as one of the top four teams.

“Your heart is pumping and when they start announcing fourth and then third, that’s when things got really real,” he said. “That’s when my kids knew they made the top two.”

McIntosh was confident his four students would compete well after coaching them for this moment, but he did not know how well. Wheatland FFA’s Farm and Ranch Management team was named the national champions.

“Just the instant emotional rush when they announced the second place team because we knew then we had won it that was incredible to watch the girls,” he said.

They called Paisley’s and Preuit’s family to inform them of the news and both students were recognized on the football field at halftime.

“They brought the boys back out onto the field and told them they just won the national championship,” McIntosh said. “We got a standing ovation from the Mountain View football team as well. The entire crowd stood up and erupted. It was pretty neat to watch that, too because they filmed it and sent it to us.”

“It was an amazing feeling to hear that we were the national champions for the contest,” Preuit said. “It was just a great feeling representing Wheatland and the whole state of Wyoming and being able to finish on top, it just is something that doesn’t happen very often and it is just awesome to saw that I was a part of that.”

While Wheatland’s football team lost the game, Paisley and Preuit rejoined their FFA teammates to receive their medals and plaque on stage. When they arrived at the empty airport in Indianapolis, Indiana, their team greeted them with National Champion signs at the bottom of the escalators.

“The dedication is incredible,” he said. “We picked them up at 4 a.m. and they walked across the stage at 9:30 a.m.”

Following the news, McIntosh said they organized a banquet, but then the pandemic required it to be canceled. While the students celebrated with family and friends upon their return to Wheatland, the team and McIntosh are being honored at an upcoming banquet.

“It’s very humbling and exciting at the same time,” McIntosh said. “Kids need recognized for their hard work and I think it’s really neat that we were able to even reach across the state line and make an impact on people.”

While members of the 2019 Farm and Ranch Management team will not attend the banquet, McIntosh will be present along with some of his students who competed in FFA this year.

“It’s all about work ethic and what you put in is what you’re going to get out,” McIntosh said. “Those kids worked harder than anybody and it paid dividends.”

