WHITTIER: Mentoring interns visiting from India

This past month I have had the privilege of mentoring and teaching 10 interns from India who are in Scottsbluff for two months to gain experience in American animal agriculture. These animal and veterinary students come from two universities in the northeast area of the country: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT). The project is funded 50-50 between the World Bank and the government of India. The objective is to provide more relevant and high-quality education to agricultural university students. Dr. Dipak Santra, the UNL Panhandle alternative crops geneticist, a native of India, is the primary facilitator for these student internships.

My objective has been to provide as much hands-on, real life agricultural experiences as possible. So, here we are in a beef state with a beef specialist like myself, but these students live in a society where cattle have a different use and are reverenced. However, the students have been very willing to seek to understand beef systems in Nebraska. One of our first stops was to Pioneer Animal Clinic where Drs. Joel Robbins and Jayla Cares, as well as others, provided a very educational experience with preparing a Gomer bull and treating a puncture wound on a horse’s front leg. The students also enjoyed seeing all the set-up and workings of a mixed practice veterinary clinic. Thanks to Arden Wohlers for helping to arrange this visit.

On a recent Saturday, we traveled to the Greeley, Colorado, area to tour Harper Lamb Feedlot where we saw over 57,000 lambs on feed in one facility. Mike and Cathryn Harper were excellent hosts and helped the students get a good feel for the US lamb industry. Later that day, we went to Willy Altenburg’s Simmental Bull Sale at Centennial Livestock in Ft. Collins, Colorado. The highlight of this experience was hearing the auctioneer’s chant for the first time in their lives and sitting on the front row allowing the students to literally see the bulls face-to-face. Their eyes grew large when the first bull came in, snorting and pawing at the ground.

You probably saw the article in last week’s Star Herald where the Indian students presented a cultural event of music and dance from India. The young ladies (all 10 of these students are female) also attended a Rotary lunch in their native dress and gave an overview of their program.

This past weekend, five host families from the community each connected with a pair of students to provide an American family experience. It was fun to see the joy in both the students and families as they got to know each other. Host families will continue to interact in various ways through athletic and school activities until the end of April when the students will return to India. We thank those families who volunteered for this opportunity.

It has been a gift to see them in our wonderful Scottsbluff community. This is probably not their first impression of what a US city is like. But as we were talking to them last Friday night after eating American pizza, they shared with us how kind everyone had been to them. Apparently, they had needed some groceries and were walking back from Walmart on one of those cold windy March days. Keep in mind, most of them saw their first snow soon after they arrived in town. A wonderful couple stopped to pick them up and take them back to the housing units at the UNL Panhandle Center and even left their name and phone number in case they needed anything. Isn’t that just like this wonderful community we live in.

It has been a challenge and a pleasure to learn to communicate with them and their English/Hindi accent let alone learn to correctly pronounce their first names, which are: Anannya, Ankita, Ranjana, Pallabi, Sanchi, Preeti, Arundhati, Laxmi, Gouri, and Mousumi. But each of their names means something very significant in their native language. It has been amazing to me the breath of international experiences I have had being in this part of the Panhandle. Enjoy as Spring springs. See you next month.