Winter field pea as a fall-planted broadleaf crop for the Panhandle?

Winter pea also has the potential to improve weed management, increase water-use efficiency of the system, and help manage wheat stem sawfly by breaking the pest cycle.

The goal of the 2020-21 variety trials at Scottsbluff was to identify suitable food-grade winter pea varieties for the Panhandle - to see if commercially available varieties would survive Nebraska winter and compare yields. Since this was the first year, the testing was conducted under irrigation to reduce the uncertainty; however, actual production of winter pea is under dryland, which is being tested in 2021-22.

In the first year of trials, 14 winter-pea varieties were planted in mid-September 2020. The varieties were from commercial seed companies (ProGene Plant Research, Pulse USA, and Seed Ranch Co.,) and public breeding programs (U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service, Pullman, Wash.).

The trial plots were irrigated to ensure good emergence and stand before the plants entered dormancy over the winter. All 14 varieties had excellent winter survival, with no winter kill. Irrigation was continued in the spring as needed. The total amount of irrigation water applied was 6.5 inches, in addition to 5 inches of total precipitation from planting to harvest. All varieties flowered between the end of May and the first week of June. The trial was harvested in July.