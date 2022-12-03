Winter wheat condition moves to 41% fair

For the week ending November 27, 2022, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48% very short, 41% short, 11% adequate, and 0% surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 54% very short, 34% short, 12% adequate, and 0% surplus.
In the Field Crops Report, Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 23% poor, 41% fair, 19% good, and 1% excellent.
In the Livestock Report, Pasture and range conditions rated 50% very poor, 32% poor, 17% fair, 1% good, and 0% excellent.