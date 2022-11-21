Winter wheat reported to be at poorer conditions

For the week ending Nov. 13, reports on Nebraska crop progress and conditions show there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 48% very short, 38% short, 14% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies saw decline from the previous week to 50% very short, 40% short and 10% adequate with no surplus.

Corn harvest was nearing complete at 95%, ahead of 89% last year and the 86% five-year average.

Sorghum harvest jumped to 93%, near 90% last year and ahead of the 87% average.

Winter wheat condition had a slight change from the previous week to 19% very poor, 19% poor, 40% fair, 20% good and 2% excellent.

Pasture and range conditions improved from the previous week to 45% very poor, 32% poor, 18% fair, 4% good and now 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the USDA’s NASS, Wyoming experienced varied precipitation across the state for the week ending Nov. 13.

Topsoil moisture supplies improved from the previous week to 39% very short, 40% short, 20% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies remained similar to the previous week at 44% very short, 44% short, 12% adequate with zero surplus.

Dry edible bean harvest and sugar beet harvests were noted as having been completed.

Winter wheat condition was rated at 4% very poor, 21% poor, 60% fair, 13% good and 1% excellent.

Corn harvested for grain increased to 71%, near 70% last year and the equal to the average.

Pasture and range condition changed from the previous week to 13% very poor, 30% poor, 34% fair, 23% good and zero excellent.