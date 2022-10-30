Women in Agriculture: Ag credit manager Kelley Downer uses life experiences to succeed in ag lending

Women have historically played a vital role on the farm and ranch. They are powerful by impacting the agriculture industry as wives, mothers, farmers, ranchers and much more.

Within the vast field of agriculture, there are many roles to play that hold an impact on Nebraska as a leading stakeholder in U.S. agricultural products, including that of Kelley Downer. She is an ag credit manager, mother to two and wife of a feedlot owner.

“I’m a firm believer in finding something you enjoy doing, that’s what I’ve told my kids,” Downer said. “And I’m a firm believer in you have to have that background, because then when you’re out there, you can relate. You’ve been through it, you’re familiar with it, it’s like you feel it. I’ve been through this, I know your concerns, I understand.”

She has used her ag background to fuel her route through life. Downer has trekked paths in agriculture and banking, including ag lending before recently becoming the ag credit manager at Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff.

Growing up in a very rural atmosphere northeast of Harrison on a cow-calf operation gave her a first and lasting impression of the Panhandle ag community.

“My mom’s family and my dad’s family were both cow-calf operators, so it’s bred into us,” Downer said.

She grew up with many memories from attending a one-room schoolhouse near the family’s cow-calf operations.

“In my opinion, when we were there, it was a thriving school,” Downer said. “My kids laugh at me because we’d ride our horses or our bikes (to the school). We had so much fun there.”

Both her parents were raised ranching and worked those family ranches after they were married. Once Downer’s grandparents aged out of working the ranches, her father took over control, essentially combining the two family operations.

“When my mom’s parents moved to town, we moved into their house and set up our ranch right there where my mom grew up. Many years later, my grandpa (paternal grandfather) retired and moved to town, and then dynamics changed quite a bit,” she said. “Now, instead of having two grandparents on either side, my dad was the senior, and he took what he knew and built up the operation.”

Downer reflected on her grandparent’s accomplishment of creating well established ranch operations that could be passed down through generations. She attributed it to ingenuity and a drive to be successful.

Her paternal grandfather delved into breeding quarter horses and became successful. He used resources from that venture to build the cattle herd.

“I am always impressed with that age group and how they made it work, the diversity of the things they thought about,” she said. “My grandpa brought over an old school building, and he turned it into a shop. It’s just the things like that and the quarter horses that they did to make their operations work.”

The older generation managed tasks like weaning using calendar dates. Her father brought more forward thinking into the day-to-day ranching operation.

“My dad was adaptable when making decisions and changing things up, there’s a lot of things that you have to consider when building your operation up,” Downer said. “You just have to be adaptable and learn.”

As the oldest of three girls, Downer not only grew up in a rural ranching family, she loved it.

“I have always loved agriculture. I think when you grow up with it, that’s part of your livelihood. The people, the language, the work ethic, all of that is just what you fall in love with,” Downer said.

“If your neighbors are struggling, you’re right there with ‘How can I help?’,” she said. “That piece of the agriculture community is always good,” Downer said.

After high school in Harrison, she had aspirations to become a lawyer when entering her freshman year at Casper College.

After attending the first round of classes, that plan was re-focused to a business administration degree. The classes and an internship changed Downer’s mind and put her on a path that would eventually lead back to agriculture. She explored all avenues of the banking industry after serving an internship at Community First Bank in Lusk, Wyoming.

She finished two years in Casper and completed a degree at Chadron State College, landing her first job as a bank teller in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A spur-of-the-moment interview at a unique location was set up by a friend and Downer found herself realizing an opportunity to work in the ag industry.

“I had a friend working at Farm Credit Services that reached out to me … ‘You need to apply for this job, it’s a great company,’” Downer said. “I laugh to this day; we met in Alliance at McDonald’s. I was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, coming from a community event and the HR director from Omaha is there. There’s nothing professional about this, but then I get a phone call.”

She found herself in Rapid City, South Dakota, in a new environment as an account specialist. This position entailed loan preparation – document searches, verifying balance sheets, preparing loan documents and more.

Downer’s career plans quickly took a turn when she married Jim Downer, a feedlot owner north of Mitchell. Staying within the Farm Credit umbrella, she moved into the customer service coordinator position that was open in the Scottsbluff branch.

It was in this front office position that Downer realized she had a gift and a goal to help the client.

“It was a lot of customer interaction, and I really liked that part,” she said. “You’ve got to have the conversations and learn about the customers. That to me was always the goal. How do I help these people be successful, how do I help them do well in their operations, what do I need to do to put them in touch with the right person to be successful.”

From front office to account specialist, Downer finally found herself in the role of ag lender.

“(Ag lender) is really what I enjoyed the most because that’s a lot of one-on-one,” she said.

Downer found herself on the emotional side of the ag industry, often with difficult conversations.

“It’s a lot of very confidential, very emotional conversation about the finance side,” she said. “For me, that was where it just made sense. We’re finding ways to make the operation better with communication to build and create that trust.”

For Downer, she was willing to have those difficult conversations with ag producers by drawing on her own background and experience.

“I’m on both sides of the table, I’ve seen the struggles — my husband and I have that feedlot and I grew up in it,” Downer said. “Over time, those tough conversations got easier because that was my goal. It’s not easy, sometimes there are things that have to change and modify, and sometimes there are things that we just have to flat give up.”

Besides her ag industry experience, Downer also brought a passion for educating. Her role often included teaching the client about finances and helping them understand things like a tax return and cash flow statement.

“My second love is the ability to just teach. When I get to combine the two in this position, it’s awesome and so exciting,” Downer said. “I have the ability now to look at this team as a whole. What are we doing well for ourselves, our customers and what can we do better. I just appreciate the willingness to have that conversation.”

After a long period as an ag lender, Downer recently shifted career paths to become an ag credit manager. In this role, she can work in a position to fulfill her love of the ag community and teaching.

“When I talk about telling our story in agriculture, we’re very humble and caring people. We don’t tell our story and we’re not very loud about it,” Downer said. “If you can create that collaboration and camaraderie, and you’re willing to have the conversations — that makes all the difference.”