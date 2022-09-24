Women in Agriculture: Maggie Dickey shares passion for agronomy

Women have historically played a critical role on the farm and ranch. They are powerful by impacting the agriculture industry as farmers, ranchers, researchers, educators and much more.

Within the vast field of agriculture, there are many roles to play that hold an impact on Nebraska’s stake in U.S. agricultural products, including that of Bayard’s Maggie Dickey. She is an agronomy field rep, farmer, advocate for agriculture, wife, mother and more.

“I got a job with (West Nebraska Seed and Chemical) scouting corn when I was 16,” Dickey said. “That’s what introduced me to the agronomy field, and after I started scouting fields, I fell in love with agronomy.”

Dickey’s family moved to a small farm in the Bayard community when she was 11 years old. She became active in 4-H and later FFA, with an interest in cattle and a dream to become a veterinarian.

“I always knew I was going to be in agriculture,” she said. “Every little girl wants to be a veterinarian.”

She eventually realized the path to becoming a veterinarian was long and arduous, but maintained an active ag interest. Justin Rafferty, former Bayard FFA adviser, shared a summer job opportunity scouting corn fields with her at just the right time.

“I think I was the only person that called about the job and I’m not sure how they felt about hiring a 16 year old,” Dickey said. “I had no scouting experience, no corn experience because I was mostly around livestock and alfalfa when I was growing up, but they taught me.”

After two years of the inspirational summer job, Dickey sold her sheep flock and went on to blaze a path at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in Curtis.

“I had a sheep flock in high school that was my project — I bought sheep and lambed them out. I sold them before I went to college and used the money to pay for college,” Dickey said.

While at college, she accomplished many things including the highlight of being the only woman on the NCTA crops judging team. The team carried a winning streak on to win the national crops competition.

“We won NACTO, which is the national competition and actually we were first place in all three competitions that year. It was a lot of fun,” Dickey said.

She earned an associate’s degree in agronomy and ag business and then later completed a bachelor’s degree in agriscience.

“I was the only girl with an agronomy major while I was at Curtis and the only girl on my crop judging team,” Dickey said. “There’s always a couple of girls each class but for my class, I was the only girl.”

During her college years, she was involved in many things including the Farm Bureau Foundation pen pal program.

The Ag Pen Pal program was designed to connect farmers and ranchers with classrooms to spread an understanding of where food, fiber and fuel come from. Dickey had her first pen pal class while at NCTA and is now in her sixth year participating in the program. She meets a fourth grade class via Zoom call at the beginning of the school year and exchanges letters with the students about agriculture in the Panhandle.

Dickey’s pen pal class for the last few years has been from Lakeview, a small town in eastern Nebraska.

“A lot of it is they didn’t know that we raise sugar beets or that we raise dry beans that make the beans for chili, and things like that,” she said. “I start in September by sending them an introductory letter about myself and what we raise. Then I have a PowerPoint put together with all the different crops we raise in western Nebraska with pictures of crops, harvest and then food products that come from those crops. So they have a basis on where to start, then they write me a letter back and I write them. We just have a lot of fun with it.”

Educating people on agriculture facts and experiences is a passion of Dickey’s that she extends beyond the pen pal project. She is the current president for West Nebraska AgriWomen, a member of the Legacy of the Plains Museum board and more.

“During the pandemic, Maggie shared a statewide, online program to 4-H youth about STEM careers in agriculture. She explained her profession and western Nebraska crop production very well,” Mary Crawford, an external communication coordinator for the University of Nebraska at NCTA, said.

“I really have a passion for educating people about agriculture,” Dickey said. “Like about what I do here but I also find it fun to talk to just all kinds of people, even locally, about agriculture basics. Educate people that have no idea where their food comes from.”

After NCTA, Dickey settled in Bayard and she married a local farmer. In addition to starting a young family, she contributes to the Dickey family farm, helps keep the farms record books and works as a field rep back at the business that inspired her career path.

“I like the diversity and what we can do as far as soil health and the ecosystem — tying them back together because we’ve gotten into the mono-crop type of culture,” she said. “So I like bringing that diversity back into the soil, how it can help the whole farm. To me, Mother Nature is designed to have diverse crops and plants on the ground.”

Her tasks at West Nebraska Seed and Chemical have expanded beyond field scouting corn to include just about everything like making seed and soil recommendations and book keeper. Dickey particularly enjoys the seed side of the business as well as cover crops and forages.

“Maggie is extremely knowledgeable about all crops, forages, livestock, agriculture policy and issues. I would describe her as an ag advocate, agronomist, mother, wife, and industrious individual who is a joy to work with and around,” Crawford said.

Dickey likes to stay busy working and educating in agriculture and encourages women to pursue the industry.

“It is absolutely open to women, I don’t feel like there’s the stigma or the pressure there used to be as being a woman in agriculture,” she said. “People I work with are very receptive, kind and respectful. I would say, find what you love and go for it because there’s opportunity in agriculture for anyone, especially women.”