Work ethic drives Chadron State College rodeo team

The Chadron State Eagles are set to start the fall rodeo season opening on their home dirt on Sept. 16 — 18. Chadron State College’s (CSC) head rodeo coach, Dustin Luper, said the team of 37 men and women has been attacking the arena with a strong work ethic.

“My assistant, Lane Day, and I did a lot of recruiting and we actually got a really good team,” Luper said. “There’s some ‘green’ kids still, there’s some talent, but there’s also a lot of kids that got some work ethic that I think we’ll be able to get somewhere with it. We’re excited.”

In his 15th year of coaching, Luper experienced his first year of not qualifying an athlete or team for the College National Finals in 2021.

“There’s nobody in this school or coaches that hate losing more than me,” Luper said. “That was the first time it happened to me and it’s not that we didn’t have any talent; it’s just certain ramifications that came our way. There were days when we had some kids close, but we didn’t take a one.”

After increasing the number of team members, he will be driving the team with the goal of reaching the finals in mind this season. In addition to Day, Bill Manning and Rowdy Moon are assistant rodeo coaches.

He compared recruiting for the rodeo team to football, filling positions with competitive men and women to establish a well-rounded team. Men’s college rodeo events are tie down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding and bull riding. Women’s events are barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping and goat tying. Each event is scored individually, and six men and four women are selected for each rodeo to be on a point’s team for team placement.

“In order for a men’s team to be competitive, you got to have good ropers, some bulldoggers and rough stockers, too,” Luper said. “On the women’s side, if you got a young lady who can do more than one event, that’s what gets me. If they’re generally competitive in more than one event, or an all-around cowgirl, you’re getting a girl that can be handy at two events and get more points for your team.”

The Eagles will have returning juniors, Tanner Whetham from Morrill and Jack Skavdahl from Harrison, stepping up this season. Whetham will compete in steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping and saddle bronc riding, while Skavdahl will focus on saddle bronc riding.

“Tanner Whetham and Jack Skavdahl are two good kids, looking to do really well for us this year,” Luper said.

Another junior, Jacob Todechine from Gallup, New Mexico, will be one to watch sitting in the bareback and bull riding events. Tadochine is a transfer to the CSC rodeo program from New Mexico State University.

“(Todechine) is a two event rough stock guy and I’m kind of excited about him,” Luper said. “We practiced the other day and I thought he rode pretty good.”

On the women’s side, the Eagles will be looking to Kadra Clark, a junior competing in breakaway roping and goat tying from Yoder, Wyoming, to be a key competitor for CSC.

“We’ll be looking for Kadra Clark to step up for us this year,” Luper said. “I think the first couple of years she’s one of those that was a little timid, but now, she’s like — man, some of these girls are pretty good. She’s putting forth the effort; I bet we’ll see her get something done for us this year.”

In addition to recruiting and team practices, a rodeo coach is also responsible for athletes and overseeing livestock which are highly susceptible to injury. Luper, with the help of coaching assistants and athletes, has been putting the finishing touches of welding and fabricating changes to the CSC indoor arena as well.

“It’s a lot, but it helps that I ranch and I’ve always been a cowboy so those things are accustomed to me,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff you don’t think about that goes into it but if you’re gonna play the game, you should probably know how to do some of that other stuff to.”

Luper relates his coaching role to controlling the team atmosphere both in and out of the arena. He uses the analogy of properly buttoning a shirt to support his foundation for coaching.

“if you put the right button in the right hole, they all line up. If you can get their values right, and their integrity and honor right in rodeo and everything else, life is just a little bit easier.”

As college rodeo season is getting started, Luper has set the goal for the Eagle team to reach the College National Finals as a team and individually.

“I really try to set achievable goals… so I believe that for sure we should be able to take a team and definitely qualify some individuals,” he said. “I’ve done everything from wrestling these kids, to cry with them, to bleed with them. I could write a book on the stuff some of these kids have been through, they’re all good kids and I just love it.”