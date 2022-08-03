Work for competitors begins long before county fair

Contestants in the poultry, sheep and meat goat categories showed off their animals at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Wednesday. They’d been working with their animals for months beforehand, preparing them through a variety of training techniques to ensure they’d be ready for their county fair debut.

For the dozens of competitors showing off their sheep, they were judged on the quality and behavior of the animal as they led it around the livestock pavilion arena.

“We chose to do sheep because our parents were really good sheep showmen back when they were kids, so we just chose to do sheep because it kind of runs in our family, Hayden Schmer, who was competing alongside is brother Mason in the market sheep competition, said. "Every once in a while, we’ll do goats and pigs … our parents were really good at those, too,”

Mason won grand champion and Hayden received the reserve ribbon.

“I like the intensity of it," Hayden Schmer said. "It’s a workout. Usually, our day starts out with walking them a quarter of a mile to half a mile. Then we feed them, and once nighttime comes around, we walk them a quarter of a mile again. We practice showing and racing for about half an hour. Then, on some days, we put them on a treadmill and run them on it.”

Like the Schmers, Dillon Russell has been showing sheep off for several years.

“I have three sheep right now," Russell said. "One is calm, he walks; another doesn’t walk at all; and the other, it just depends on the day. ... Especially even setting up, some lambs have to be set up a certain way and some don’t.”

The training process varies from lamb to lamb, Russell added, but it’s best to start working with the animal as soon as possible.

“You’ve got to keep on working with them. It’s a long process. Even in a new environment, lambs can get all wild. It’s hard to know what they’ll do,” he said.

Chicken contestants didn’t have to walk their animals around an arena, but they did have to demonstrate knowledge of their bird’s breed and characteristics in a speech. Much of their training involves keeping their chickens calm.

“I try to get my speeches practiced first, then after that, a couple weeks before the fair, just work with your chicken every day,” chicken competitor, Jonah Splichal, said. “Make sure they’re calm and used to the routine so they don’t get nervous or uncooperative in front of the judge.”

Splichal brought along his Rhode Island Red chicken, Mahogany, to show off to the judges.

“It’s really fun to just hang around a chicken. Working with them every day before fair, then coming in here and seeing all the other competitors and friends, it’s really a fun time,” he said.

Many of the poultry contestants said they enjoyed spending time with, and getting to know, their birds.

“They’re good companions. I like showing them because they’re one of my favorite animals,” Madi Murphy said. “…They all have their own qualities and it’s interesting to see how each one works out.”

Murphy said she practiced with her 5-month-old rooster, Elvis, every day for the fair. Fellow contestant Mia Bowles said it’s important to get the birds used to being handled and to work on demonstrating each part of the animal’s body.

“Those birds you get as chicks, I think they work better with you because they’ve known you for such a long time,” Murphy said.

Goat trainers have to deal with animals which are known for sometimes being quite stubborn. Katherine Kessler has been showing goats for eight years, and has some tricks for earning top marks. For the last three years, she has won grand and reserve champion ribbons.

“I’ve figured out in the arena that my goats like to holler, and I’ll stick my thumb in their mouth to make them be quiet,” Kessler said. “Another tip I like is when I’m bracing them, I like to put my knee in front of them and pull forward. Just in general you hang out with them and talk to them. I was really weird and I’d do my homework with them.”

It does good to build bonds with the goats, she said, and to do so involves feeding them chips and popcorn and making sure they’re only housed with other goats they like.

One of the goats she showed on Wednesday, Hugo, “has quite the temperament … it took a lot of talking to him, slowly walking up to him and offering him your cookies” to get him to behave, Kessler said.

The county fair’s animal showcases continue Thursday and Friday with some of the smallest and largest animals — rabbits and cows — still to be exhibited.