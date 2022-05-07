WPRA roper Erin Johnson bringing back breakaway clinic at Saddle Club in May

Professional breakaway roper sensation Erin Johnson will return to the Historic Saddle Club May 26-27 to share her skills in the arena and out. Johnson grew up ranching and farming in eastern Colorado, and participated in a little bit of junior rodeo.

She realized she wanted to focus on rodeo after attending Chadron State College for a year.

“When I was young, I really didn’t get into competitive roping until I was in college,” Johnson said. “I had gone to Chadron, an excellent school, and it just grew from there.”

After college, Johnson continued her passion for rodeo through amateur associations and state associations near her home in eastern Colorado. From that work, Johnson advanced into breakaway roping in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPA). Breakaway roping is a rodeo event with a single rider roping a calf. The calf will be released from the chute, get a head start and the rider will follow from a box near the chute to throw their rope around the calf’s neck. Once this happens the calf continues to run as the rope runs out and eventually pulling from the riders saddle to end the run.

After reaching the WPA level, Johnson won World Championships in breakaway roping in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

“Now, breakaway has taken off, it’s starting to be more popular,” Johnson said. “It is being implemented into a lot of PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) rodeos the last few years so I have focused on that.”

She is currently leading the WPRA breakaway point standings after recently winning the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeos first-ever WPRA breakaway event. Johnson will be bringing her passion to Scottsbluff to promote breakaway roping.

“I want to help people to get the right start or even if they’ve got a great start to maybe hone in on some skills,” Johnson said. “This will be a great way to get a whole bunch of people together and really cover a lot of ground. Help a lot of people get closer to their goals.”

In 2021 Saddle Club member Paula Brown, who met Johnson when she was in Chadron, helped arrange for the club’s first breakaway clinic.

“I asked Miss Erin to come last year to get our membership started right on breakaway roping basics.,” Val Baker, president of the Historic Saddle Club said. “Last year was the first year of our Run and Rope series — poles, barrels, goats, breakaway — series sponsored by Team Chevrolet. Erin gladly accepted and brought her entire team trailer load of gals.”

The clinic will run for two days building on ground school work beginning the first morning. The participants will rope dummies to work on the art of technique and body position. Johnson said many people may not need the real basic start but she likes to begin there before moving on to the sled, a more realistic and moving dummy pulled behind an ATV or four-wheeler.

“At that point, we can get on our horses and we can track or follow that sled around to emulate a more realistic vantage point,” she said. “The sled is a great way to get a lot of runs in, so to speak.”

Johnson will work a lot on positioning the horse correctly behind the sled and finding the right spot to look when throwing the rope at the target. She said the sled offers a great way to maintain control of direction and speed for practicing technique without the variable of another live animal in the process.

“The sled gives the people guaranteed quality throws, over and over, before we rope live cattle,” Johnson said. “Everyone will have a chance to rope some calves and we will work on how to position our horses in the box.”

During downtime and breaks, participants will have many opportunities to ask questions and gain an understanding of what it is like traveling and entering the rodeo circuit. Johnson said that is a great time for her to share her experiences with some of the younger people or those just getting started. It was during downtime the previous year that she faced questions about tie-down roping from some of the youth prompting her to bring her husband, Darnell Johnson, to the Saddle Club in May.

Her husband will help with the breakaway clinic on the first day and then take anyone interested in learning some aspects of tie-down roping aside on the second day.

“My husband loves to teach and it’s just so exciting to see that there are kids who want to do something like that,” Johnson said. “Tie-down roping is a lot of hard work and it’s physical. I think a lot of people shy away from stuff that takes that much hard work. It’s really inspiring to see kids who really have the drive to want to work at that and get good at it.”

The breakaway clinic will begin at 8 a.m. on May 26-27 at the Historic Saddle Club located on 2000 West Overland in Scottsbluff. The public is invited to watch and anyone interested in participating can contact Val Baker, 520-678-6168 or email historicsaddleclubsecretary@gmail.com.

Visit historicsaddleclub.wildapricot.org to find a full slate of events scheduled at the club grounds.

Johnson said she is going to pick and choose key rodeos to enter throughout the season and hopes to be competing at the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

“If it’s God’s plan that I win enough money, that I have a chance to win it at the end of the year, then great,” Johnson said. “And if it’s not, then I’m happy to just have had the opportunity.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

