Wyoming Bean Commission to meet on Jan. 4

The meeting will begin at 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. During the meeting, the WBC will approve minutes from the previous meeting, hear a budget update, discuss assessment rate changes, discuss WBC logo/branding, hear an update on Chapter 1 Bean Commission rules, and discuss “Seed Bean” insurance in Wyoming. Along with this, the WBC will discuss the USDBC Winter Board Meeting, the RMBDA Annual Meeting, BeanCon22, and cover any other business as necessary. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.

The Bean Commission is comprised of six members initially appointed by the Governor. Four members are growers, and two members are handlers with facilities located in Wyoming. One member must reside in Laramie, Platte or Goshen County, Wyoming. The Bean Commission is funded through assessments collected on dry bean sales and is housed within the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The commission will meet no less than two times each year and will keep a permanent record of its proceedings and report its activities to the Governor and Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources interim committee. Along with this, the commission may conduct or contract scientific research, disseminate information on dry edible beans based on research, study state and federal legislation with respect to matters concerning the dry edible bean industry, appoint advisory groups, make grants to research agencies for financing special or emergency studies, and a variety of other activates.