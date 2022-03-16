 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming Bean Commission (WBC) slated to meet Thursday

WYOMING — On Thursday, March 17, the Commission will begin its meeting at 2 p.m. and will hear a budget update, discuss assessment rate changes, the RMBDA annual meeting, BeanCon22, and the Dry Bean Consortium. Along with this, they will discuss the US Dry Bean Convention, 2023 Colorado Dry Bean Summit, 2022 research project funding, USDA/RMA dry bean insurance review/input/questions/issues and cover any other business as needed.

The members of the Wyoming Bean Commission are Beau Fulton (grower) of Park County, Jeffery Chapman (handler), Jerrod Lind (grower) of Platte County, Pascual Aguilar (grower) of Big Horn County, Wayne Hort (grower) of Goshen County, Cortney Allen (handler), and Dale Heggem (ex-officio member from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture).

For an agenda and more information on the Wyoming Bean Council, visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/ts/wyoming-bean-commission or contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at 307-777-7321.

