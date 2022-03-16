Wyoming Bean Commission (WBC) slated to meet Thursday

WYOMING — On Thursday, March 17, the Commission will begin its meeting at 2 p.m. and will hear a budget update, discuss assessment rate changes, the RMBDA annual meeting, BeanCon22, and the Dry Bean Consortium. Along with this, they will discuss the US Dry Bean Convention, 2023 Colorado Dry Bean Summit, 2022 research project funding, USDA/RMA dry bean insurance review/input/questions/issues and cover any other business as needed.