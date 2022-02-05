Wyoming launches new Ranch Management & Ag Leadership Program

A gift from Farm Credit Services of America plus a state match from the Wyoming Legislature provided about $3 million to start the effort.

To encourage interaction between UW students and leaders in the fields of ranch management and agriculture, RMAL is offering an on-campus course that will be live-streamed with five different educational events held throughout Wyoming this winter.

Four three-hour workshops will be held this winter/spring in Sheridan, Riverton, Evanston and Laramie. These sessions are open to the public and can be attended in person or via Zoom.

“We hope our students on campus benefit from this opportunity to interact with real issues and real people addressing natural resource, agricultural and leadership challenges in Wyoming,” said Crane.

Topics include rangeland ecosystems, beef production, managing through winter and new developments in technology, Rasco said.

Crane said the college’s aspirations for the program has resonated with ranchers and federal agencies.