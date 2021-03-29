Yonts Water Conference returns April 9

GERING - The 2021 Yonts Water Conference will provide an advance look at prospects for the upcoming irrigation season for the North Platte Valley of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

The Yonts Conference returns to an in-person format April 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT at the Gering Civic Center. Lunch will be included. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited and registration is needed by April 5. To register online, go to https://go.unl.edu/yonts . To register by phone, call 308-632-1230.

More information is available at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center webpage, https://panhandle.unl.edu.

The conference is named in honor of the late Dean Yonts, UNL Irrigation Specialist who helped start the North Platte Valley Water Policy Conference. After a hiatus of some years following Yonts’ death, the newly named conference returned in 2020 in virtual format.

This event will follow current Nebraska Extension event policy and Panhandle Public Health District guidelines, including masks and social distancing. The guidelines will be posted at the conference site.