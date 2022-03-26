Youth In Power coordinator and intern share about the program

Youth In Power is an organization for youth in the Panhandle. It started August of 2021. Its goal is to have youth presenting community service projects. Once they find a community service project, mini grants are given to be able to do the community service project. Youth In Power has three different positions each student can apply for: advisory board, intern and influencer.

The advisory board member attends once a month to discuss with the interns and influencers about topics they would like to share or bring awareness. They also help attend the events held by Youth In Power. Influencers and interns attend meetings every Wednesday and discuss with the interns about the events planning to be held and main topics they will be going over at the events. They also create social media posts to advertise more. They help lead the events held by Youth In Power. All three positions work together to develop a community service project.

Tristina Meister is the coordinator for this organization.

“I was given the opportunity to do a startup program, and I thought it was going to be something super beneficial to the Panhandle,” Meister said. “I took the opportunity and moved back to the area to oversee the project.”

Meister said she loves seeing how everyone gets involved and the different ideas people have.

Dawn Fernandez, an intern with Youth In Power, has been there since the very beginning.

“It was a fantastic opportunity I was given when I moved here early in July, and by August, I was helping myself get to know the place and people, get to know what I can do about where I am now cause the only way left to go is up,” she said.

Fernandez said she can see how voices really do make a change and do have an impact. She said she loves how a small idea can spark something even bigger than itself.

Though Youth In Power is a newly made program, it has had some accomplishments.

“Accomplishments are more on the backside of things,” Meister said. “Getting the program off the ground and up and running, getting our project ideas developed and actually being an event (is what we want to accomplish). The greatest accomplishment is getting youth involved. (We’re) starting that off (and) seeing where we can go.”

Youth In Power will be hosting events called “Mental Metamorphosis” for sixth to eighth graders at the YMCA Trails West Camp, 1918 S Beltline in Scottsbluff. These events will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Here, they will teach the middle schoolers social skills for everyday life and how to cope with struggles they might face. The first event was held on Thursday, March 24. Additional events will be held April 7, April 21 and May 5.

Youth In Power is an opportunity for youth to get involved to better their community. Youth In Power allows anyone to join and is a safe place where you can share your mind.

“It’s a place of safety and open-mindedness where anyone is included,” Fernandez said. “We are here to come together and work together as a community to (be) better when we can and while we can.”

There are many ways to get involved with Youth In Power. There are 12 to 15 advisory board positions. Go to www.youthinpower.com, find the apply section on the website, and apply. If you have further questions you can contact Meister at tmiester@capwn.org or 308-765-9947.