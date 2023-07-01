The Alliance Arts Council announced that it has been awarded a grant of $7,546 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support its 2023-2024 season of events beginning in November of 2023.

In a press release, Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Mike Markey said, “The Alliance Arts Council contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in Box Butte County. We commend the work being done by organizations such as the Alliance Arts Council because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

The Alliance Arts Councils opening event will be on Nov. 3. The council is pleased to be able to present a performance by CATAPULT, The Amazing Magic of Dancing Shadows. Catapult is the premiere Shadow Illusion company in the world and was a finalist on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent. The season will continue with three more performing events, an in-school residency and a visual art exhibit.

For more information about the Alliance Arts Council, contact Executive Director Cindy Randall at allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com or visit its website, allianceartscouncil.com.