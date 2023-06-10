ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library will host a Macramé Rainbow Adult Summer Reading Craft Class on Thursday, June 15.

The class will be held at 6 p.m. in the APL community room. The cost of the class is $15.

Teamwork Around the World with Jordan Hooper will be featured at the Alliance Public Library on Monday, June 19.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Hooper is an Alliance High School alumni and a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where she also starred on the women’s basketball team. Following her UNL graduation, she has traveled the world playing professional basketball with teams from several countries.

All ages are welcome to attend this All Together Now Summer Reading event.

Contact the library staff for more information at 308-762-1387.