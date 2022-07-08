 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance Senior Center hosting barbecue fundraiser

ALLIANCE — On Wednesday, July 13, at 11:45 a.m., the Senior Center will be hosting a barbecue for all.

The cost is $5 a meal. Proceeds will go to "Feed a Hungry Senior."

For more information, contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293.

