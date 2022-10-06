Amendment to develop commercial air travel on November ballot

Nebraskan voters will consider a ballot issue this year that could authorize local airpots to use revenues to expand travel.

Amendment 1 is up for consideration by Nebraskan voters in the November election. If passed, it will authorize political subdivisions, which operate airports, to use existing airport revenue to develop commercial air travel.

The amendment was the brainchild of District 29 Sen. Eliot Bostar, who created the legislative measure LR 283CA to put it on the ballot.

“Nebraska has been behind other states of its size when it comes to how much commercial air service we have," Bostar said. "Recently, we’ve been losing air service across the state. One of the reasons for this is Nebraska doesn’t have the same tools at its disposal that every other state has."

Other states use revenue guarantee agreements, which allow airports, the communities they’re in, and airline services to invest in ensuring air service.

These agreements make sure airlines’ efforts when starting service in a new location or on a new route are supported by the airports and communities.

Bostar said if these were allowed in Nebraska with the amendment’s approval, they would “grow our economies and provide new connectivity between Nebraska and the rest of the country.”

A provision in the state constitution prohibits lending the credit of the state. However, in 2020, Nebraska’s Attorney General Doug Peterson wrote an opinion that the provision prevented airports from entering agreements with airlines to help expand commercial air service.

Bostar introduced LR 283CA in January of this year. Three months later, it was approved unanimously in the Legislature.

“There are definitely some possibilities, whether that be an interstate run or something like that. If we were provided some money, there’s a possibility we could attract a small carrier to go somewhere like Lincoln and back, which seems like a popular ask,” Raul Aguallo, airport director for the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, said of the amendment.

However, the Scottsbluff-based airport doesn’t normally make all that much to entice new routes or carriers.

“We just don’t have the population here to get another airport to fly to Vegas or Minneapolis or somewhere like that,” he said.

Aguallo said he does support the amendment, but that ultimately, it’s up to government entities — Bostar specified the airport authority board — to determine how the money would be spent.

If the amendment passes, then Aguallo added that he and the airport board can look at what avenues to take, based on available funding.

Bostar and other proponents of the amendment will visit Scottsbluff on Oct. 17, as part of a cross-state tour promoting it.