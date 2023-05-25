Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As another successful school year in Scottsbluff Public Schools has come to an end, I would like to take a moment and reflect on some of the many highlights of this year, the accomplishments of the Class of 2023, and provide an update on summer happenings.

A highly successful school year does not just occur by chance. What makes it happen is a talented and dedicated staff, strong, innovative leadership at all levels, a culture focused on relationships and high expectations, and most importantly, students, families, and schools working together for one common purpose.

Over the course of the last two school years, 10 SBPS staff members have joined the lengthy list of educators that have been recognized at the state or national level for their dedication and remarkable work. Those recognized include Sergeant Bill Runk, Shelby Aaberg, Hannah Liptac, Rod Bussinger, Jen Harre, Veronica Torres, Brock Ehler, Jason Blanco, Matt Huck and Dave Hoxworth.

In December, SBPS was awarded a $6.3M School Based Mental Health Grant. This grant, which is the largest competitive grant in school history, will be used to sustain the successful initiatives from our School Climate Transformation Grant such as our Family Success Center, while also enhancing our mental health supports, providing professional development and training for staff, and adding school based social workers to our team.

At our upcoming regular June Board meeting, the Board of Education will consider approving a five-year strategic plan that will guide our school district’s path forward. A special thank you to each and every one of the individuals who provided input into the development of the plan.

The Class of 2023 has proven to be an incredibly accomplished group of students. As a class, they earned 2,685 college credits and completed over 890 college courses. Riley Ibero was named a National Merit Finalist and Scholarship Award Recipient, and scored a perfect 36 on his ACT. Riley, Leah Polk, Havelah Hertzler, Kaylee Charbonneau and Cal Heldt were named to the Omaha World-Herald West Central All State Academic Team. Eight students graduated with a Certificate of Completion from WNCC and four students graduated with their cosmetology license. Our career and technical student organizations qualified over 60 students for national competitions, Bearcat athletic teams won seven NSAA District Championships, SHS Fine Arts program had 21 students qualify for All-State Music, and our Drill Team won their 15th High Kick State Championship in the last 16 years. Congratulations graduates!

Our Facilities, Technology and Safety & Security Departments have already begun work on their summer projects as we strive to maintain and provide safe, welcoming, and modernized facilities and infrastructure. Our third elementary modernization project is underway at Lincoln Heights, while the finishing touches are being completed at Roosevelt and Longfellow with their restrooms being remodeled. New playgrounds are being installed at Westmoor, Lincoln Heights and Lake Minatare. The west parking lot at Bluffs Middle School is being replaced, while technology and safety enhancements are being made in multiple schools throughout the district. These projects would not be possible if not for the responsible work of the Board of Education and district leadership in financially positioning the district to self-fund them, along with a highly skilled facilities and technology team.

Although it may be summer break, we have over 450 students registered for summer school at three different sites. Now in its third year, an extended day option for elementary students provides opportunities for academic and social development. In addition, at four different locations, we will serve free lunch to an average of 250 children per day, further demonstrating our commitment to the overall wellness of our community.

In closing, I would like to issue two heartfelt thank yous. First, to the 550+ staff members who pull together and exhibit steadfast dedication to our work and optimizing the performance of our system. Undoubtedly, we would not be able to provide the unparalleled opportunities we do without a staff of this caliber. Second, to the families who entrust us with their children and support us in the work we do to educate and prepare them for life after high school, thank you for your continued support of our school system.

For more information regarding Scottsbluff Public Schools, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.