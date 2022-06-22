Annen makes announcement

During the monthly Village of Hemingford Board Meeting, Chairman John Annen made it known that he does not intend to rerun for his position.

Trustee Lynda Novotny urged him to rethink his decision.

“I just think that it’s time,” said Annen. “We need some young blood on this board.”

Following the completion of his current term, Annen will have completed four four-year terms as a Village of Hemingford Trustee. He has been on and off the board for the past 30 years. This go-around he has had a seat as Chairman since 2014.

Trustee Riki Hunter has filed for a seat on the board as an incumbent. There is still one position available. The deadline to file for Village of Hemingford Board of Trustee incumbents is July 15 and Aug. 1 is the deadline for non-incumbents to file.

“Since I will not be running again I thought now would be a good time to bring up pay for trustees,” said Annen.

Currently the Village of Hemingford Trustees are paid a monthly salary of $100 and the Chairman receives $150.

“The trustees have gotten the same amount of money since I’ve been here,” he said.

“Ever since I’ve been here for sure,” added Trustee Lynda Novotny.

“I know that we don’t do this for the money but there’s a lot of personal time and personal vehicle use,” said Annen.

“The clerks have been talking about this,” said Hemingford Administrator Barb Straub. “It varies; there are some that pay $50 a month and there are some that pay $50 for every meeting: including regular and special meetings. There’s one that pays $500 a month to their Chairman.”

The Village Attorney noted that to increase pay, the board would have to pass an ordinance with three readings proceeding.

Annen proposed an increase to $150 for Trustees and $200 for the Chairman.

“I feel like we probably want to do all three readings on this since it comes out from the tax payers,” said Straub. “We need to give people the opportunity to voice their opinions on this. That would mean we need to start in September and have the final reading in December so it can go into effect in January.”

“I don’t know,” said Trustee Richard Wacker. “It’s not really a big thing. I wouldn’t care if it was $20 a month. I don’t do this for the money.”

“The only thing is, we want to try to get some new younger members on the board and they might be more inclined to join if the compensations was a bit more,” said Annen. “Some young people that I’ve talked to said why should they have to spend their time and money to be on a board and have people mad at them.”

“If you do your job then people won’t be mad at you,” said Novotny.

“You always have people mad at you no matter how good of a job you do,” said Annen. “Just per example, I’ve made three trips to alliance for this month this month for board meetings.”

“Please put some thought into it and bring your opinions into Barb,” said Annen.

More discussion on this topic will be held during the next meeting.

The Board also discussed and read the first reading for a truck route ordinance.

“We talked a couple of weeks ago about setting up an ordinance for a truck route,” said Hemingford Utilities Supervisor Kyle Huss. “I’ve had a lot of people bring up and want it addressed.”

“We did not want this to effect residents that make their living trucking,” he added.

First Reading of Ordinance #813 read:

“AN ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF HEMINGFORD, NEBRASKA, AMENDING THE VILLAGE MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION _________ SUBSECTIONS _________, RELATING TO TRUCK ROUTES AND PARKING WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE VILLAGE AND REPEALING ANY OTHER ORDINANCES OR PROVISIONS IN CONFLICT THEREWITH, DIRECTING THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.”

A second reading will be conducted during the next Village of Hemingford meeting on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.

