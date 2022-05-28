 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew M. and Julia A. Bucy Anniversary

  • 0
Andrew M. and Julia A. Bucy Anniversary

Anniversary Andrew M. and Julia A. Bucy Andrew M. Bucy and Julia A. (Keil) Bucy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022. They were married in Scottsbluff in 1972. They and their children, Troy M. Bucy and Lisa G. Black, would like to request your presence at an open house at the Carnegie Arts Center, 204 W. 4th Street, Alliance, from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Please let your presence be your gift.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael & Janice Blue Anniversary

Michael & Janice Blue Anniversary

Anniversary Michael and Janice Blue Michael and Janice are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 27th. Congratulations on 50 years…

Vic & Joyce Walker Anniversary

Anniversary Vic and Joyce Walker Vic and Joyce Walker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married in 19…

Gary and Deb Williamson

Gary and Deb Williamson

Anniversary Gary and Deb Williamson Gary and Deb Williamson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married…

Marvin & Lynette Brown

Marvin & Lynette Brown

Anniversary Marvin & Lynette Brown Marvin & Lynette (Tophoj) Brown are celebrating their 60th anniversary on May 20, 2022. They were m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News