Andrew M. and Julia A. Bucy Anniversary

Anniversary Andrew M. and Julia A. Bucy Andrew M. Bucy and Julia A. (Keil) Bucy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022. They were married in Scottsbluff in 1972. They and their children, Troy M. Bucy and Lisa G. Black, would like to request your presence at an open house at the Carnegie Arts Center, 204 W. 4th Street, Alliance, from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Please let your presence be your gift.