60th Anniversary Al and Barb Williams Al and Barb Williams were married 60 years ago on June 21, 1963, in Omaha, Nebraska. Helping to celebrate their anniversary will be their two daughters and grandchildren: Amy (Jeff), Eva and Leo Minotto of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Lisa Williams, Ben Williams-Morrill and Noah Williams-Noah of West Reading, Pennsylvania.
