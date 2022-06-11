Anniversary Allen and Connie Meyer Allen and Connie Meyer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2022. They are celebrating the occasion with their children: Kim and Myron Klein of Sioux Falls, SD and Laurie and Fred Budd of Eaton, CO. Grandchildren sending love to them include: Brandi Meier of CO; Meghan and John Anderson (Sam and Jay) of SD; Brett and Kristen Klein (Dax and Addy) of Grand Island; Bryan and Jessica Budd (Braedyn and Brooklyn ) of CO; Jake and Matti Budd (Blake and Payden) of CO. The family is asking you to help honor them with a card shower. Congratulations can be sent to Allen and Connie at: 38 Brentwood Court, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Allen and Connie Meyer
