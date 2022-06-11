 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Allen and Connie Meyer

  •
Anniversary - Allen and Connie Meyer

Anniversary Allen and Connie Meyer Allen and Connie Meyer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2022. They are celebrating the occasion with their children: Kim and Myron Klein of Sioux Falls, SD and Laurie and Fred Budd of Eaton, CO. Grandchildren sending love to them include: Brandi Meier of CO; Meghan and John Anderson (Sam and Jay) of SD; Brett and Kristen Klein (Dax and Addy) of Grand Island; Bryan and Jessica Budd (Braedyn and Brooklyn ) of CO; Jake and Matti Budd (Blake and Payden) of CO. The family is asking you to help honor them with a card shower. Congratulations can be sent to Allen and Connie at: 38 Brentwood Court, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

