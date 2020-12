Anniversary Danny and Terry Bailey Danny and Terry Bailey will be celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary on December 20, 2020. They were married in Las Vegas, NV. Their family Leland and Morgan; Aimee and Justin; Annie and Brian; Tiffany and Thad; and 5 Grandchildren - Trace, Colton, Jace, Taelynn, and Jett would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 1505 Avenue L, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.