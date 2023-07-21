60th Anniversary Bill and Rene' James Bill and Rene' James of Mitchell are celebrating 60 years of marriage on July 26, 2023. Helping them to celebrate are their children: Rhonda and Jeff Schledewitz of Gering; Brian and Kareen James of Naperville, Illinois; and Nathan James and his fianc�e Kayla Van Hoosear of Scottsbluff; along with 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please help us in celebrating our parents by sending them a card at 2139 Center Ave, Mitchell, NE 69357.
Anniversary - Bill and Rene' James
