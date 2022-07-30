 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50th Anniversary Bob and Judy Sharp Bob and Judy Sharp will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a reception hosted by their daughters and their families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Hotel 21 & Co., Grand Room, Gering. Bob and Judy were married in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 10, 1972. The couple have four daughters: Shelby (Rob) Druckenmiller of Gering, Stacie (Chris) Schinker of Chandler, Arizona, Shauna (Peter) Vassallo of Chandler and Stephanie Sharp of Santa Barbara, California; and six grandchildren. Cards may be sent to Bob and Judy at 1955 12th St., Gering, NE 69341.

