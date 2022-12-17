50th Anniversary Brent and Nadine Wearne Brent and Nadine Wearne are observing their 50th wedding anniversary on December 23. They will celebrate with their children, Marne and Evan (Emily), and grandchildren, Jackson and Clara, in Olney, Maryland, over the Christmas holiday. Congratulations may sent to them at 12 W. 36th St, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Brent and Nadine Wearne
