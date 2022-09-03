 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - David and Frances Keim

70th Anniversary David and Frances Keim David and Frances Keim are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with their family. They were married Sept. 4, 1952, at the courthouse in Wray, Colorado. Together they have 5 children, 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Congratulations may be sent to 617 W 33rd St, Apt. 114, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

