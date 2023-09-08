50th Anniversary David and Vanessa Schueths Celebrate with us as we mark the 50th wedding anniversary of David and Vanessa Schueths (Beyer), married on September 12, 1973, at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska. With three children: April Schueths (Nathan) Palmer, Brian (Meg) Schueths and Jonathan Schueths, and four adored grandchildren: Isaiah Simon, Lillian Palmer and Reece and Chloe Schueths, they've woven a beautiful tapestry of family. Having called Gering home for nearly 30 years, they now enjoy retirement. Please help us honor them by showering them with anniversary cards or notes at 710 18th Street, Gering, NE 69341.