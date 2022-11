50th Anniversary Dean and Kathy Behling Dean and Kathy (Libsack) Behling of Scottsbluff will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on November 11, 2022. They were married on November 11, 1972, at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. They will be celebrating with their children, Travis and Ryan (girlfriend Amber & her children, Taylor and Chance) and granddaughter, Jade.